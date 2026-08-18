🎙️ THE WORLD'S UGLIEST DOG HAS BEEN CROWNED... AND SHE'S PERFECT 🐶👑

The annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest has taken place in California, celebrating dogs who may not exactly have a future modelling for a bag of Purina.

This year's winner is Jinny Lu, a six-year-old rescue pug with beady little eyes, a tongue that refuses to stay inside her mouth, and, for the competition, a string of pearls.

Because if you're going to be judged on your looks, you might as well accessorize.

Jinny Lu took home $5,000, bragging rights, and a trip to New York City to appear on the Today show.

RELATED: Study Says Female Dogs Might Be Judging You... And Honestly, That Tracks

But behind that gloriously unconventional face is a pretty incredible story.

Jinny Lu was reportedly rescued after being found inside a wooden box in freezing weather in the mountains of South Korea.

Now she's living her best life, winning contests and travelling to New York.

Her owner says Jinny Lu is incredibly curious, loves getting into purses, loves mirrors...

And apparently enjoys screaming at herself in the mirror.

Honestly?

Same, Jinny Lu. Same.

The contest isn't really about making fun of ugly dogs. It's been running for years to celebrate rescue animals, adoption, and all the weird little imperfections that make dogs lovable.

And looking at Jinny Lu, I'm not even sure she's ugly.

She looks like a middle-aged woman who just opened the front-facing camera by accident.

She's one of us. 🐶😂👑