WORST BOSS EVER!

If you want to make sure your employees give you the finger when they quit and storm out, institute this policy.

Someone on Reddit posted a photo of a sign their boss put up announcing a new rule: For every minute you’re late to work, you have to stay an extra TEN MINUTES at the end of the day. So if you’re two minutes late, 20 minutes. (If you extrapolate it out, 48 minutes would equal another full eight-hour workday.)

The person who posted it said it was a minimum wage job, and they’ve since left. They called it the worst place they’ve ever worked.