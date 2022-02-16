WORST THINGS ABOUT MOVING INCLUDES WAITING FOR THE WiFi TO BE CONNECTED

Homeowners’ biggest grumbles when moving house includes having to wait for the WiFi to be installed, waiting on a move-in date – and dealing with bad weather.

A study of 2000 adults who have moved houses recently found that 60 percent say it’s very stressful.

Among the worst things about moving is trying to squeeze furniture into the new property, and cleaning up after the previous owner.

Related: Tips When Packing For A Move…

TOP 20 MOVING PAINS

1. Solicitors not getting back to you

2. Extortionate fees

3. Delays from the sellers

4. Having to deal with solicitors

5. Waiting on a move-in date

6. Organising services e.g. electricity, subscriptions etc

7. Unexpected fees

8. Rain on moving day

9. Having to wait for Wi-Fi to be installed

10. The new home being dirty

11. Having to deal with estate agents

12. Having to spend packing boxes

13. Noisy new neighbours

14. Having to redirect post

15. Not being able to fit furniture through the front door

16. Last-minute changes to moving day

17. Negotiating with the sellers

18. Finding holes/scratches which were hidden when you viewed the place

19. Sorting all the relevant new insurances

20. Having to clean your old home