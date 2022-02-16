WORST THINGS ABOUT MOVING INCLUDES WAITING FOR THE WiFi TO BE CONNECTED
It very rarely goes smoothly!
Homeowners’ biggest grumbles when moving house includes having to wait for the WiFi to be installed, waiting on a move-in date – and dealing with bad weather.
A study of 2000 adults who have moved houses recently found that 60 percent say it’s very stressful.
Among the worst things about moving is trying to squeeze furniture into the new property, and cleaning up after the previous owner.
TOP 20 MOVING PAINS
1. Solicitors not getting back to you
2. Extortionate fees
3. Delays from the sellers
4. Having to deal with solicitors
5. Waiting on a move-in date
6. Organising services e.g. electricity, subscriptions etc
7. Unexpected fees
8. Rain on moving day
9. Having to wait for Wi-Fi to be installed
10. The new home being dirty
11. Having to deal with estate agents
12. Having to spend packing boxes
13. Noisy new neighbours
14. Having to redirect post
15. Not being able to fit furniture through the front door
16. Last-minute changes to moving day
17. Negotiating with the sellers
18. Finding holes/scratches which were hidden when you viewed the place
19. Sorting all the relevant new insurances
20. Having to clean your old home