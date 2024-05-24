WOULD YOU GO TO SOMEONE’S HALF-BIRTHDAY PARTY?

Throwing yourself a HALF-birthday is a thing now, especially for young people. How would you react if you got an invite?

Someone asked 14,000 American adults, and we’re pretty evenly split on the idea.

24% would “like” or “love” to be invited to a half-birthday party, 23% think it’s a dumb idea, and everyone else is neutral.

It’s more of a young person thing. 21% of people under 30 said they’ve celebrated a half-birthday before, compared to just 4% of seniors.