WOULD YOU GO TO SOMEONE’S HALF-BIRTHDAY PARTY?

Only if I can bring half a gift!

By Kool Mornings

Throwing yourself a HALF-birthday is a thing now, especially for young people.  How would you react if you got an invite?

Someone asked 14,000 American adults, and we’re pretty evenly split on the idea.

24% would “like” or “love” to be invited to a half-birthday party, 23% think it’s a dumb idea, and everyone else is neutral.

It’s more of a young person thing.  21% of people under 30 said they’ve celebrated a half-birthday before, compared to just 4% of seniors.

