WOULD YOU RATHER BE FAMOUS AND RESPECTED AFTER YOU DIE, OR JUST KINDA SUCCESSFUL WHILE ALIVE?

Here’s a fun hypothetical. Would you rather achieve minor success while you’re alive, but then be forgotten, OR, achieve no success until you’re gone, but be remembered and respected for hundreds of years?

Van Gogh is a good example. He only sold one painting in his entire life. Now he’s remembered as one of the greatest artists of all time.

Someone polled over 15,000 people, and it’s an even split. Half of us would take a little success now. The other half just wants the glory.

Here are a few more people who didn’t achieve massive success until after their death: Emily Dickinson, Edgar Allan Poe, Jane Austen, Bach, Oscar Wilde, and singer Jeff Buckley.