Listen Live

WOULD YOU RATHER BE FAMOUS AND RESPECTED AFTER YOU DIE, OR JUST KINDA SUCCESSFUL WHILE ALIVE?

Tough call!

By Kool Mornings

Here’s a fun hypothetical.  Would you rather achieve minor success while you’re alive, but then be forgotten, OR, achieve no success until you’re gone, but be remembered and respected for hundreds of years?

Van Gogh is a good example.  He only sold one painting in his entire life.  Now he’s remembered as one of the greatest artists of all time.

Someone polled over 15,000 people, and it’s an even split.  Half of us would take a little success now.  The other half just wants the glory.

What Would You Rather? Water or Wifi?

Here are a few more people who didn’t achieve massive success until after their death:  Emily Dickinson, Edgar Allan Poe, Jane Austen, Bach, Oscar Wilde, and singer Jeff Buckley.

Related posts

ARE YOU GROSSER THAN THE AVERAGE PERSON?

‘Perfect’ Weather Encourages People To Be Healthy

OUR TOP HACKS FOR STAYING COOL IN SUMMER INCLUDE ICE CREAM AND SHAVING YOUR ENTIRE BODY