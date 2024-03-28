Listen Live

WOULD YOU RATHER HAVE A 100% CHANCE OF WINNING $1 MILLION, OR A 75% CHANCE AT $100 BILLION

Tough Call!

By Kool Mornings

Here’s a fun hypothetical:  Would you rather have a 100% chance of winning $1 million, or a 75% chance at winning $100 BILLION?

The first option is guaranteed money that could change your life.  The second would make you one of the richest people in the world, but there’s a 1 in 4 chance you get nothing.

WOULD YOU RATHER GET $1 MILLION NOW, OR EARN THREE CENTS FOR EVERY STEP YOU TAKE?

Someone polled over 1,500 people on Reddit, and it’s close.  But most said they’d roll the dice.

48% would go for the guaranteed money, and 52% would risk it to go for the 100 billion.

(The Reddit person made the first choice of $700,000 for some reason, but it’s essentially the same question.)

Related posts

How We Pay It Forward!

THE TOP THINGS HOUSEGUESTS IMMEDIATELY NOTICE WHEN THEY ARRIVE

Quebec Man Stung By Scorpion Hiding In Costco Bananas