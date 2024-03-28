WOULD YOU RATHER HAVE A 100% CHANCE OF WINNING $1 MILLION, OR A 75% CHANCE AT $100 BILLION

Here’s a fun hypothetical: Would you rather have a 100% chance of winning $1 million, or a 75% chance at winning $100 BILLION?

The first option is guaranteed money that could change your life. The second would make you one of the richest people in the world, but there’s a 1 in 4 chance you get nothing.

Someone polled over 1,500 people on Reddit, and it’s close. But most said they’d roll the dice.

48% would go for the guaranteed money, and 52% would risk it to go for the 100 billion.

(The Reddit person made the first choice of $700,000 for some reason, but it’s essentially the same question.)