Would You Release 100 Cockroaches In Your Home For $2, 000?

No one wants to share their home with a cockroach, and definitely not 100 cockroaches. But would you deal with it if you were getting PAID?

A company in North Carolina has an exciting offer: If you allow them to come into your home, and release 100 cockroaches, they’ll give you a check for a whopping $2,000.

The company is called The Pest Informer, and they’re trying to test out “a specific pest control technique” and see how effective it is. And they need volunteers.

Five to seven homeowners will be selected, and in addition to the infestation, you’ll also have to consent to filming and monitoring in your home. You know, so they can track all the roaches.

The experiment lasts about 30 days, and The Pest Informer PROMISES that you’ll be rid of the roaches by the end. If their new technique doesn’t work, then they’ll use “traditional cockroach treatment options at no cost to you.”

They didn’t describe the new technique, but they say it’s family and pet safe. (So it’s probably not a robot, in the shape of a naked woman, that sprays a chemical mist whenever it detects something moving.)