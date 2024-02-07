Listen Live

WOULD YOU RISK HAVING HICCUPS FOR LIFE, FOR A 50% CHANCE AT $1 BILLION?

Tough Call!

By Kool Mornings

Someone on social media asked people, “You are offered the chance to flip a coin.  Tails gets you $1 Billion.  Heads gives you continuous, incurable hiccups for your entire life.  And not flipping the coin guarantees you BOTH.  What do you choose?”

57% of people would flip the coin.  Mainly for the chance to skate with a billion dollars and without constant hiccups forever.  

And about 43% of people would accept the hiccups if it meant they’d be a billionaire.

Again, there’s no holding your breath, no scaring the hiccups away, no biting on a lemon.  They’re normal hiccups, but they’re not going anywhere.

One person said, “I don’t even care about the money.  I just don’t want the hiccups.”

