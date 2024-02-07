WOULD YOU RISK HAVING HICCUPS FOR LIFE, FOR A 50% CHANCE AT $1 BILLION?

Someone on social media asked people, “You are offered the chance to flip a coin. Tails gets you $1 Billion. Heads gives you continuous, incurable hiccups for your entire life. And not flipping the coin guarantees you BOTH. What do you choose?”

57% of people would flip the coin. Mainly for the chance to skate with a billion dollars and without constant hiccups forever.

And about 43% of people would accept the hiccups if it meant they’d be a billionaire.

Again, there’s no holding your breath, no scaring the hiccups away, no biting on a lemon. They’re normal hiccups, but they’re not going anywhere.

One person said, “I don’t even care about the money. I just don’t want the hiccups.”