Would You Try the Wine and Egg Diet?

If you think modern diet culture is chaotic, allow us to introduce a blast from the past. The Wine and Egg Diet, first printed in Vogue back in 1977, is suddenly having a moment again. Yes. That one.

The diet was originally written by Helen Gurley Brown, the woman behind Sex and the Single Girl and several bold lifestyle opinions that could only exist in a pre-Internet era.

What Is the Wine and Egg Diet?

Exactly what it sounds like.

For three straight days, you eat eggs, drink wine, have a small steak for dinner, and consume heroic amounts of black coffee. That’s it. No fruit. No vegetables. No joy. Just vibes and cholesterol.

The promise? You’ll lose up to five pounds in three days. The unspoken side effects? Mild confusion, questionable decisions, and the sudden urge to lie down.

Yes, You Can Drink Wine at Breakfast

In fact, you’re encouraged to. Up to one full bottle of white wine per day. Preferably dry. Preferably fancy. Preferably while pretending this is normal.

The Actual Menu

Here’s how your days would look if you committed to this retro masterpiece:

Breakfast

1 hard-boiled egg

1 glass of dry white wine (Chablis, if you’re feeling elegant)

Black coffee

Lunch

2 eggs (hard-boiled preferred, poached if you’re feeling rebellious)

2 glasses of white wine

Black coffee

Dinner

5-ounce grilled steak with black pepper and lemon juice

The rest of your daily wine allowance

Black coffee

That’s it. No snacks. No substitutions. No follow-up questions.

So… Would This Fly Today?

Nutrition experts would like a word. Several, actually.

While the diet technically cuts calories, it’s extremely low in fibre, nutrients, and anything resembling balance. It’s less a lifestyle plan and more a three-day social experiment that asks, “What if brunch… but aggressively?”

The Bottom Line

The Wine and Egg Diet is peak vintage diet culture: dramatic, restrictive, and wildly unconcerned with long-term health. Would people try it? Absolutely. Should they? Probably not without a doctor, a therapist, and a very comfortable couch nearby.

Still, credit where it’s due. Any diet that allows wine before noon was clearly written by someone who understood the assignment… just not nutrition. 🍷🥚