WWE WrestleMania 42: Jelly Roll Steals the Show in Wild Main Event Chaos

WrestleMania 42 delivered everything fans expect from WWE… and then some. But nobody expected country superstar Jelly Roll to become one of the night’s biggest talking points after a brutal, table-smashing moment involving Pat McAfee.

Jelly Roll Enters the Chaos

The main event in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium featured WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defending his title against Randy Orton, with Pat McAfee in Orton’s corner. Things escalated fast when McAfee got physically involved early, even striking Rhodes with a microphone before the bell.

That set off a chain reaction that pulled everyone into the chaos.

The Table Crash Heard Around WrestleMania

At the height of the action, Rhodes sent McAfee onto the announcer’s table. That’s when Jelly Roll made his entrance from the crowd, siding with Rhodes and immediately going after McAfee.

In one of the most shocking celebrity moments in recent WWE history, Jelly Roll launched into a diving elbow drop that sent McAfee crashing through the table. The impact shattered the announce desk and left McAfee down in front of a stunned crowd.

Medical staff quickly rushed in and McAfee was stretchered out of the arena, though he still managed a defiant gesture to fans as he left.

The Match Didn’t Slow Down

Even with the chaos outside the ring, the main event continued to spiral.

Orton later took out the referee, leading to McAfee returning in a referee shirt in an attempt to help Orton secure the win. The plan backfired when Orton ended up taking McAfee out again.

Despite all the interference, Cody Rhodes still managed to retain his WWE Championship.

A Bloody Ending for the Champion

The celebration didn’t last long. After the match, Orton delivered a brutal punt kick that left Rhodes bloodied in the ring, closing out the main event in dramatic fashion.

Celebrity Involvement Sparks Conversation

Jelly Roll’s involvement is part of WWE’s ongoing use of celebrity crossover moments, something that continues to divide fans but clearly delivered a viral WrestleMania moment.

From earlier tensions on SmackDown to the final explosive payoff in Las Vegas, the storyline built toward exactly this kind of chaos.