‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Is Happening Sooner Rather Than Later!

‘Yellowstone’ announces production on season 5 is starting sooner than you think.

Saddle up, Yellowstone fans! A fifth season has been confirmed for the hit TV series full of mesmerizing drama and nail-biting action.

Set to begin production in May 2022, season 5 is promised to feature all our favourite characters as the never-ending drama surrounding Yellowstone’s Dutton Ranch thickens.

Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks added, “Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts.”

Related: Check Out Season 4 Trailer…

Four seasons are available on Prime and since its release, fans have enjoyed memes to get them through life!