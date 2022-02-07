Listen Live

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Is Happening Sooner Rather Than Later!

This show is the reason that cowboy hat sales are through the roof!

By Dirt/Divas

‘Yellowstone’ announces production on season 5 is starting sooner than you think.

 

 

Saddle up, Yellowstone fans! A fifth season has been confirmed for the hit TV series full of mesmerizing drama and nail-biting action.

Set to begin production in May 2022, season 5 is promised to feature all our favourite characters as the never-ending drama surrounding Yellowstone’s Dutton Ranch thickens.

Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks added, “Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts.”

 

Related: Check Out Season 4 Trailer…

 

Four seasons are available on Prime and since its release, fans have enjoyed memes to get them through life!

 

 

Related posts

Olivia Rodrigo Named Billboard’s 2022 ‘Woman of the Year’

Here’s How To Have The Time of Your Life At The Hotel From ‘Dirty Dancing’

You Can Now Take A Taylor Swift Course At New York University!