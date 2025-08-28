‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Dutton Ranch Adds Annette Bening — and Fans Are Buzzing 🦬✨

Saddle up, Yellowstone fans — the Dutton universe just lassoed its first big star for the upcoming spinoff, and it’s none other than Annette Bening. Yep, the Oscar-nominated legend is joining Kelly Reilly (Beth), Cole Hauser (Rip), and Finn Little (Carter, their not-quite-but-kind-of-adopted son).

And honestly? Inspired casting.

What We Know About Dutton Ranch

The show (working title Dutton Ranch) will stream on Paramount+ .

. Timeline-wise, it’ll pick up right where Yellowstone left off.

Last we saw them, Beth and Rip had packed up and left John Dutton’s ranch to start their own Montana spread — so expect new land, new drama, same amount of swearing.

The series is already filming in Texas, with most predictions pointing to a 2026 premiere.

Why Annette Bening?

Bening brings serious star power and acting chops. With four Oscar nominations, an Emmy, and multiple Tony nods, she’s basically Hollywood royalty. Many remember her as Carolyn Burnham in American Beauty, but her filmography also includes gems like The American President, Mars Attacks!, The Kids Are Alright, and this year’s Apples Never Fall.

So yeah, she’s got the range to trade designer handbags for cowboy boots.

The Takeaway

Between Beth’s fiery one-liners, Rip’s cowboy glower, and Bening’s screen presence, Dutton Ranch is shaping up to be must-watch TV. Fans may have to wait until 2026, but at least we know the Dutton drama isn’t riding off into the sunset just yet.

RELATED: Beth and Rip Are Back: New Yellowstone Spinoff on the Way!

Until then? Time to rewatch Yellowstone and practice saying “This land is mine” in a gravelly voice. 🐎