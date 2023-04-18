Yellowstone Will End After The Second Half Of Season 5

Right now, however, it’s not known when the show will air again. In fact, it’s not known when it will even film.

The show has been hit by claims that Costner, who plays powerful Montana patriarch John Dutton and won a Golden Globe for his work, won’t return amid a dispute with creator Taylor Sheridan.

Some 12.1 million fans watched the November 2022 premiere of the first half of Season 5, which ended in January, and they are now in a tense wait for the second chapter to drop on Peacock.

Sources close to the project say there is tension and egos at play… Nonetheless, they are hoping Costner returns and things work out.

Showrunner Taylor Sheridan started off his career acting in the FX series “Sons of Anarchy” and the CW’s “Veronica Mars,” before going on to write several films, including “Sicario” in 2015, and the Oscar-nominated “Hell or High Water” in 2016. He also co-created the Paramount hits “Mayor of Kingstown” (starring Jeremy Renner) and “Tulsa King” (starring Sylvester Stallone).

And he runs the “Yellowstone” spin-offs “1883,” with Sam Elliott, and “1923,” which stars Harrison Ford and Dame Helen Mirren.