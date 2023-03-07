Yoga Can Help Man Last Three Times Longer…In Bed

Men who want to last longer in bed might want to take up yoga.

A review study was conducted, looking for different techniques that could help men last longer (during sex) without help from medications like Viagra!

The research determined that those who are physically active and exercise for just 30 minutes could last about 30 minutes…

Another study had 26 men take on 12 weeks of yoga and the amount of time they lasted during sex more than tripled.

Overall, the authors concluded that physical activity could be a potential therapy to help improve men’s sexual performance.