Move Over, Puppy Yoga – Snake Yoga Is the Next Big Thing

If you’ve already tried puppy yoga or goat yoga, get ready for a new twist that might make you squirm.

Introducing snake yoga! Yes, you read that right. This new trend takes relaxation to a whole new level — with a snake slithering up your back.

Could You Stay Zen with a Snake Nearby?

In Costa Mesa, California, a yoga studio has added a slithery spin to the practice of snake yoga. The best part? It’s designed for people who are afraid of snakes!

According to the studio’s owner, the idea is to help participants overcome their fear of reptiles through deep breathing and mindfulness.

For those brave enough to try, it’s a 45-minute class priced at $160 per session. And, if you’ve got a snake friend at home, you can even bring your own! But if not, don’t worry — the studio has six friendly snakes, each named after crystals like Amethyst or Quartz. When you arrive, you’ll randomly draw a crystal to see which snake will be your partner for the class.

What Happens During Snake Yoga?

While it might sound like something out of a nightmare for some, participants find it surprisingly calming. During the session, the snakes are free to slither and explore as you move through different poses — or even when you’re completely still.

The connection between staying grounded and being surrounded by a creature many people fear can help boost your focus and reduce anxiety.

For those looking for an unconventional way to conquer their phobias or just a unique wellness experience, snake yoga might be just the thing. Would you give it a try?