You Can Buy Robert Downey Jr.’s Chewed Gum — For $40K

The thought of spending $40,000 on a piece of used gum might burst your bubble.

But not just any old slab of Bubblicious — it’s straight from the mouth of the illustrious Robert Downey Jr.

An eBay user claims to have gotten ahold of Downey’s used gum when the Marvel star appeared at Jon Favreau’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last month.

The eBay listing sets the starting bid for the gum at $40,147.47. However, the price can go even higher if a bidding war develops over it.

The auction will end on Friday, April 1.

.@RobertDowneyJr jokingly plants a wad of gum on @Jon_Favreau's newly unveiled Hollywood Walk of Fame star "just to make it official." 😋 pic.twitter.com/DReWckplTh — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 13, 2023

The chewed-up chunk of gunk will be sent to the lucky bidder in a plastic container — and no, they can’t return it.