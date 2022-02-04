You Can Now Take A Taylor Swift Course At New York University!

New York University’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music has launched its first-ever course on Taylor Swift.

According to Variety, the class is being taught by Rolling Stone staff writer Brittany Spanos. The course commenced on January 26 and will run through March 9.

According to Variety, the class will trace the evolution of Swift’s career as a songwriter and entrepreneur, discuss the exploitation of youth and girlhood within the entertainment industry, examine the politics of race in contemporary pop music, consider the legacy of country and pop music, and more.

Variety reports that Swift has been invited to speak to the class, although it has not been confirmed whether or not she will be available to do so.