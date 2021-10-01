You Can Spend The Night In The ‘Scream’ House With David Arquette For Halloween!

You can spend a night in the house from the ending of the original ‘Scream’ movie for Halloween.

With David Arquette. Yes, really. Sheriff Dewey will greet you virtually at the start of your stay at the Airbnb rental.

You can then spend the night watching all four ‘Scream’ films on VHS with pizza, Jiffy Pop, and, of course, a phone call from Ghostface.

There is, notably, now a stained-glass window with Ghostface’s visage to keep things creepy — though Airbnb is mum on whether the killer will make an appearance.

You can try to win by booking a stay for $5 at the house starting on October 12th.