You Can Stay In The Grinch Cave This Holiday!

How cool would this be?

Related: Survey finds that we think that the Grinch is HOT…

Dr. Seuss Enterprises worked with vacation rental management company Vacasa to create a real-life version of the Grinch’s cave.

The vacation spot, located in Boulder, Utah, Is available for bookings through the Vacasa website.

The place is a 5,700 square foot “lair” that sits inside a hand-carved cave. It comes with a kitchen, a music room, two bedrooms and more.

Each room is designed to look like the infamous character’s home from the popular children’s Christmas story. The cave comes with a note from the Grinch that explains, “I myself, unlike every other Who, am getting out of town this year—far away from all the holiday hoopla with its fanatical, fantastical fa la la la la, la la la la-ing.

You can stay for $19.57 a night- 1957 is when the book was first published!

Take the virtual tour!