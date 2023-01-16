You Can Visit A Taylor Swift-Themed Breakup Bar In Chicago This Valentine’s Day!

How sweet is this? Fans and the broken-hearted will be able to visit a Swift-Themed “breakup Bar” in the windy city!

It’s a pop-up so it would be there long and the bar is named “Bad Blood” in homage to Swift’s song from her 2014 album 1989.

If you want to drown your sorrows in sadness, you will have to pay $20 for the experience which includes a welcome beverage. The event will also feature tarot card readers and a spinning wheel of cocktails. And No, Taylor will NOT be there.

“Whether you want to sing about your lover, those who were never yours, those you’re never getting back together with, or those who still have your scarf, this is the perfect place for you,” wrote BucketListers on the event page. The Break-Up Bar will be open from January 27th to February 26th!