You Can Watch Team Canada Today At Barrie City Hall!

If you’re looking for a place to watch team Canada take on Belgium, Barrie City Hall will be showing the game at 2 pm today.

This is the first time in 36 years that the Canadian men’s national team has qualified for the World Cup and the second at the tournament in our history!

FUN FUCT: Soccer equals sex! When a Country wins the World Cup, birth rates for that nation go up the following year with frisky fans celebrating the victory!

According to an article by the Huffington Post, watching your favourite team score a goal is more orgasmic than being with your lover!

The World Cup final match is like no other; it’s more important than any other. Unlike most people’s sex lives, the thrills witnessed while watching the world cup are forever captured in history books.