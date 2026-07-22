Young Godzilla Star Kaylee Hottle Dies in Car Crash at 18

This is heartbreaking news for movie fans.

Kaylee Hottle, the young actor who captured audiences with her role as Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, has died following a car crash in Maryland. She was just 18 years old.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Hottle was one of two passengers in a vehicle that left the road and struck a culvert early Tuesday morning. The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while another passenger was not hurt.

Investigators say excessive speed is believed to have been a factor, though the crash remains under investigation.

Hottle, who was deaf, made a lasting impression playing Jia, the young girl who formed a unique bond with Kong and communicated with him through American Sign Language.

Despite sharing the screen with giant monsters and blockbuster action, many fans felt her quiet, heartfelt performance became the emotional centre of the films.

Her role also helped bring greater visibility to deaf performers in major Hollywood productions, inspiring many young viewers who saw themselves reflected on the big screen.

Losing someone so young is always difficult, especially a performer whose career was only just beginning.

Our thoughts are with Kaylee Hottle's family, friends and everyone who worked with her. ❤️