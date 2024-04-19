Youngest Siblings Think They Are The Funniest In The Family

Almost half of first-borns say they are more easygoing than their brothers and sisters.

The YouGov survey explored the character traits of 1,783 British adults by looking at how they rated different aspects of their personality.

Results found that 46 percent of people who were the youngest in their family considered themselves to be the funniest, compared to 36 percent of oldest siblings.

Those behind the study say one of the reasons for this is that first-borns tend to feel a burden of responsibility that their younger brothers and sisters do not. As a result, 54 percent of oldest siblings admitted to feeling more responsible compared to 31 percent of last-borns.

Although 47 percent of youngest siblings reported being more easygoing, success appears to favour the oldest child, with 38 percent saying that they are more prosperous than their younger siblings.

The researchers explain: “To some extent, age itself, rather than family dynamics, may be responsible for the differing characteristics. Older children, having had more time to get on in life, are more likely to say they are more successful than their siblings.