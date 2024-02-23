Your Brain Learns More From People You Like

If you’re trying to learn something new, it might help if the information comes from someone you really like or admire.

Scientists in Sweden discovered that we are more likely to learn from people we like! Researchers asked people to remember and connect different common objects, and found that they were more likely to remember information when it was presented by someone they liked.

Participants also found it harder to retain knowledge presented by someone they disliked. Researchers believe this could play a role in how people think about politics.

“We integrate information differently depending on who is saying something, even when the information is completely neutral,” Psychology Professor Mikael Johansson said. “In real life, where information often triggers stronger reactions, these effects could be even more prominent.” (Study Finds)