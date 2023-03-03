Your Chances Of Getting Attacked By Wildlife In Canada, In case you Were Wondering…

Canada has a lot of beautiful parks, forests and trails that we share with wildlife.

After watching Cocaine Bear, you can’t help but wonder- will a regular bear attack me?

Parks Canada in conjunction with SportingPedia, released some data on wildlife attacks in each of the 13 Canadian provinces and territories from 2010 to 2021.

For us in Ontario, we’re in pretty good shape! But If you head to Alberta- watch out!

In the last 12 years, there were only 38 wildlife attacks, 13 were from black bears and 8 were from rattlesnakes according to data.

FUN FACT:

The massasauga rattlesnake is the only venomous snake in Ontario, and although it tends to avoid humans, it will attack and bite if it perceives you as a threat

Watch out if you’re in Alberta! Over the last 12 years that have been 3,726 wildlife attacks. Elks, grizzly bears and black bears are the wildlife that attacked the most.

The Elks are mean-they were responsible for 2,999 of the attacks reported.

Happy trails!