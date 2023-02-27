‘Cocaine Bear’ Gets High With $23.1M At Box Office

The horror comedy “Cocaine Bear” proves that you only need a silly concept and an animal to win the box office. The R-rated movie brought in $23.1M in its opening weekend. At the same time, Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” dropped in ticket sales during the second weekend, but it still managed to remain number one in Canada with $32.2 million earned.

The trailer for “Cocaine Bear,” played ahead of the Super Bowl, was watched globally by more than 90 million and caught fire on social media…

Universal describes the movie as outrageously, hysterical and director Elizabeth Banks delivers a good time at the theatre.

“Cocaine Bear” It’s based on the real story of a 175-pound (79-kilogram) black bear who died in the Georgia mountains in 1985 after eating from a duffle bag of cocaine that had fallen from a smuggler’s plane. (The smuggler, a former Kentucky narcotics investigator, parachuted to his death in Tennessee.)