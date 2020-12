Disney+ will increase its monthly price from $8.99 to $11.99 for all Canadian users on February 23, 2021.

Next year, the streamer will raise its monthly subscription price by $3 in Canada, in addition to all that content from Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and Disney. Disney+ will now add Star — the international version of Hulu.

Canadians will finally be able to enjoy Hulu, starting Feb. 23rd!