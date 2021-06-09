Listen Live

Your Over-The-Counter-Guide! What Pharmacists Recommend For Every Day Issues

Tylenol or Advil for headaches?

By Kool Science

Here is a list of the top things pharmacists recommend for different ailments…

 

An annual report called the “Over-the-Counter Guide” lists the top products pharmacists recommend.

 

Here are this year’s top picks for 10 different ailments, or other things you might encounter as reported by U.S. News & World Report…

 

1. Headaches . . . Tylenol.  They recommend it over Advil.

2.  For allergies . . . Claritin.  And for kids, Children’s Claritin.

3.  The best sunscreen . . . Neutrogena.

4.  The best thing for bug bites or bee stings . . . a product called After Bite.

5. For coughs . . . a cough suppressant called Delsym . . . And #1 for kids is Dimetapp.

6.  If you get the flu . . . Theraflu.

7.  The best multivitamins . . . Centrum.

8.  The best pregnancy test . . . First Response.

9.  The best over-the-counter option for acne . . . Differin Gel.

10.  The best hand sanitizer . . . Purell.

Related posts

Jeff Bezos Heading Into Space With His Brother

There Are Still A lot Of Smokers In The World!

Well Over Half Of People Will Put Off Seeing A Doctor For An Issue That Makes Them Feel Old