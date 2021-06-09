Your Over-The-Counter-Guide! What Pharmacists Recommend For Every Day Issues
Tylenol or Advil for headaches?
Here is a list of the top things pharmacists recommend for different ailments…
An annual report called the “Over-the-Counter Guide” lists the top products pharmacists recommend.
Here are this year’s top picks for 10 different ailments, or other things you might encounter as reported by U.S. News & World Report…
1. Headaches . . . Tylenol. They recommend it over Advil.
2. For allergies . . . Claritin. And for kids, Children’s Claritin.
3. The best sunscreen . . . Neutrogena.
4. The best thing for bug bites or bee stings . . . a product called After Bite.
5. For coughs . . . a cough suppressant called Delsym . . . And #1 for kids is Dimetapp.
6. If you get the flu . . . Theraflu.
7. The best multivitamins . . . Centrum.
8. The best pregnancy test . . . First Response.
9. The best over-the-counter option for acne . . . Differin Gel.
10. The best hand sanitizer . . . Purell.