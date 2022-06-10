Your Partner is Totally Judging You For Your Snack Choices!

If you’ve ever wondered if your spouse is judging you for your snack choices, stop wondering: according to new research, they probably are.

As part of a recent survey of 2,000 Americans, 69% of respondents in long-term relationships admitted that they judge their partner for eating certain guilty pleasure foods.

But it goes both ways, as 69% also feel judged by their partner, although more men reported feeling this than women did (74% vs 64%).

And we’re total hypocrites about it! People can make peace with their bad food habits, but when someone else has the same behaviour, it could be a deal-breaker.

Top 5 Eating Dealbreakers

Eating too fast – 38% Being a picky eater – 35% Mindless snacking – 35% Regularly consuming junk food – 35% Taking food from my plate – 35%

Top 10 Guilty Please Foods