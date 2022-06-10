Listen Live

Your Partner is Totally Judging You For Your Snack Choices!

If you’ve ever wondered if your spouse is judging you for your snack choices, stop wondering: according to new research, they probably are. 

As part of a recent survey of 2,000 Americans, 69% of respondents in long-term relationships admitted that they judge their partner for eating certain guilty pleasure foods.

But it goes both ways, as 69% also feel judged by their partner, although more men reported feeling this than women did (74% vs 64%).

And we’re total hypocrites about it!  People can make peace with their bad food habits, but when someone else has the same behaviour, it could be a deal-breaker.

69% OF US NOW PREFER CONSTANT SNACKING OVER FULL MEALS

Top 5 Eating Dealbreakers

  1. Eating too fast – 38%
  2. Being a picky eater – 35% 
  3. Mindless snacking – 35%
  4. Regularly consuming junk food – 35%
  5. Taking food from my plate – 35%

Top 10 Guilty Please Foods

  1. Pizza – 36%
  2. Ice cream – 35%
  3. Burgers – 33%
  4. Chips – 32%
  5. Fried chicken – 32%
  6. Milk chocolate – 32%
  7. Cake – 31%
  8. French fries – 31%
  9. Candy – 30%
  10. Bacon – 28%

