Your Partner is Totally Judging You For Your Snack Choices!
If you’ve ever wondered if your spouse is judging you for your snack choices, stop wondering: according to new research, they probably are.
As part of a recent survey of 2,000 Americans, 69% of respondents in long-term relationships admitted that they judge their partner for eating certain guilty pleasure foods.
But it goes both ways, as 69% also feel judged by their partner, although more men reported feeling this than women did (74% vs 64%).
And we’re total hypocrites about it! People can make peace with their bad food habits, but when someone else has the same behaviour, it could be a deal-breaker.
Top 5 Eating Dealbreakers
- Eating too fast – 38%
- Being a picky eater – 35%
- Mindless snacking – 35%
- Regularly consuming junk food – 35%
- Taking food from my plate – 35%
Top 10 Guilty Please Foods
- Pizza – 36%
- Ice cream – 35%
- Burgers – 33%
- Chips – 32%
- Fried chicken – 32%
- Milk chocolate – 32%
- Cake – 31%
- French fries – 31%
- Candy – 30%
- Bacon – 28%