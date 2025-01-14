Is Your Partner a Total Baby When They’re Sick?

Let’s be real—cold and flu season isn’t just about fighting off germs.

It’s also about dealing with your partner acting like they’re starring in their medical drama. According to a recent survey, one in three people think their partner turns into a total baby when they’re sick.

The study, which included 2,000 people (951 of whom live with a partner), revealed that “sick behaviour” can be a real test of patience. Partners were also called out for being stubborn and dramatic when under the weather. And if that’s not enough, 22% said their partner flat-out refuses to admit they’re even sick in the first place.

Are We Ever Really Healthy?

Here’s a little existential crisis for you: the average person only feels healthy for 16 days out of the month. Yep, less than three weeks. The survey also dug into the biggest culprits of winter woes—low energy topped the list, followed by classic symptoms like coughing, sore throat, and congestion.

But wait, there’s more! Some people reported less obvious signs of sickness, like:

Forgetting what day it is.

Starting unnecessary arguments (sick + cranky = not fun).

Putting random objects where they don’t belong—like accidentally leaving your keys in the fridge.

The Art of "Sickness Suspicion"

You know that feeling when something’s off, but you’re not sure if it’s just the sniffles or a full-blown cold coming on? The average person reportedly spends two days in “sickness suspicion” mode before finally admitting defeat.

So, the next time your partner claims they’re “dying” from a mild cold, just remember—you’re not alone. Maybe grab them some soup, but also keep the eye-rolls on standby.