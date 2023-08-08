YOUR ‘SWEET TOOTH’ IS MOST LIKELY TO KICK IN AT 2:30 P.M.

Here’s when you’re most likely to reach for something sweet today.

A new poll found the most popular time is around 2:30 P.M. (This makes sense since it’s right in that mid-afternoon “I hate my job” sweet spot.)

The survey was done for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day last Friday and found chocolate chip is our favourite type of cookie by far.

The top five are chocolate chip, peanut butter cookies, double chocolate chip, white chocolate with macadamia nuts, and oatmeal raisin.

Oatmeal raisin was also voted the top cookie we associate with ANGER.

Probably because of that feeling you get when you think you’re biting into a chocolate chip, then realize it’s oatmeal raisin.

Here are a few more stats on cookies, and our dessert preferences . . .

1. One in six people eats at least one dessert a day.



2. The most common desserts we reach for are ice cream, cookies, and anything with chocolate.

3. The average person estimates they eat around 200 cookies a year, or roughly four per week.

4. Milk was voted the best drink to have with cookies. Coffee is next, followed by hot chocolate.

5. People were four times as likely to say they prefer soft and chewy cookies compared to crispy or crunchy ones.

6. Oatmeal raisin was voted the “angriest” cookie, French macarons are the “sexiest”, double chocolate chip represented “love” the best (???), and snickerdoodles were voted the most “fun” cookie.