You’re Using Nasal Spray Wrong — But Don’t Worry, So Is Everyone Else

Not only have you been brushing your teeth incorrectly (don’t worry, we all have), but it turns out you’ve probably been completely misusing your nasal spray, too.

Most of us instinctively jam the nozzle straight up our nostril and blast away like we’re trying to pressure-wash our sinuses. But doctors say that’s not the move.

Here’s the correct way to use it: Angle the spray toward the outer corner of your eye, not straight up your nose.

Why? Because you want to target your turbinates—those fleshy structures on the sides of your nasal passages that are usually inflamed when allergies or colds hit.

Spraying directly onto the septum (that middle wall in your nose) is not only ineffective, but it could actually lead to nosebleeds or dryness, especially with steroid or antihistamine sprays.

Another common mistake? Snorting like you’re in a ski chalet scene from a bad movie. Don’t do it.

Take a gentle sniff, not a deep inhale. A big sniff just sends the medicine down your throat—where it does nothing but taste terrible. The magic happens in your nose, so let it hang out there.

Also, a PSA from the doc: start your nasal spray routine before allergy season kicks in for best results. And please, try not to get too attached to those fast-acting decongestants—they’re only meant for short-term use (yes, even if they work like a dream).

So there you go—snot rocket science, just smarter spraying.