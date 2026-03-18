⚽ YouTube + World Cup = Your Productivity Is Done

Big news for anyone who’s ever said, “I’ll just watch one minute of highlights”… and then resurfaced three hours later.

YouTube has teamed up with FIFA in what they’re calling a “game-changing partnership,”… which loosely translates to: your boss is about to lose you for a month.

📱 Soccer… But Make It Snackable

For the upcoming World Cup (hosted by Canada, the United States, and Mexico), broadcasters can now stream the first 10 minutes of matches live on YouTube.

Yes, just the first 10 minutes.

It’s basically the Costco sample of soccer…One taste and suddenly you’re committing to the whole thing.

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📺 But Wait… There’s More

Some games will even be streamed in full on YouTube, depending on the broadcaster.

And if that wasn’t enough to ruin your screen time report, FIFA is also dropping classic full matches and iconic moments from past tournaments onto the platform.

So now you can watch today’s games……and spiral into a 2006 highlight reel at 1:30 a.m. like a sports historian with insomnia.

🎥 Influencers Enter The Chat

FIFA is also giving YouTube creators behind-the-scenes access during the tournament.

Which means your World Cup coverage might now include:

• Locker room tours

• Player interviews

• And someone doing a “Get Ready With Me: World Cup Edition.”

We’re truly living in a time.