YouTuber Builds Backyard Yukon Striker
A U.K. YouTuber named TheKnexMaker recreated Canada’s Wonderland’s Yukon Striker in his backyard using K’NEX.
The model works! He even ran test rides and posted a video, which already has over 43,000 views.
Fans are amazed by the attention to detail, especially given how big and complicated the real ride is.
You can check out the video here:
The Real Yukon Striker
The real coaster is the tallest, fastest, and longest dive coaster in the world. It has a 245-foot drop and a full 360° loop.
It opened on May 3, 2019, and thrill-seekers still line up for a chance to ride it every year.
Why People Can’t Stop Watching
The backyard video shows the entire build process, from snapping K’NEX pieces together to testing the tiny coaster cars.
It’s impressive how closely the miniature version matches the real ride. TheKnexMaker clearly put a lot of time and skill into it.
Would you try building a giant coaster in your yard… or just stick to visiting the theme park?
