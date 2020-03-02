You’ve Heard Of Snakes On A Plane- But What About Pigeons On A Plane?

It happened to a GoAir airplane while it waited to take off. Footage was recently uploaded to social media that shows two pigeons flying around the cabin.

A couple of flight attendants tried to catch the birds, but were unsuccessful.

#LetmeFly: A pigeon inside a Jaipur bound GoAir plane delayed the flight by 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/CbXeylb0pm — Neha Singh (@NehaSingh1912) February 29, 2020

There were mixed emotions on the plane. Some passengers were upset and freaked out while others were amused by the situation.

Despite the intruders, the flight still reportedly took off on time. The crew were able to get the birds off the plane before things got messy…

Hi, we understand this was not the travel experience you were hoping for and we’re sorry. Kindly share your PNR, email ID, and contact number via DM so that our team can investigate the same. https://t.co/lSShhuf7OF — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) February 29, 2020

A statement was released by GoAir that reads:

“Two pigeons found their way inside GoAir’s Ahmedabad to Jaipur flight G8 702 while passengers were on-boarding. The crew immediately shooed away the birds outside. The said flight took off as per its scheduled time of 5 p.m. on February 28th, 2020. GoAir regrets any inconvenience caused to its passengers and requests the airport authorities to get rid of this menace.”