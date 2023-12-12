Zac Efron Honours Matthew Perry at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Zac Efron took a moment to honour his friend and “17 Again” co-star Matthew Perry on Monday when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I really also want to mention someone that’s not here today, and that’s Matthew Perry, who was so kind and generous with me while we worked on ‘17 Again’ together,” Efron said during his ceremony speech.

zac efron saying “go wildcats” and that he sings high school musical songs in the shower got me crying like a loser right now omg pic.twitter.com/t6DCBaIgTe — jojo (@helllojojo) December 11, 2023

Efron described collaborating with Perry as “so much fun and it really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways. It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career and for that, thank you so much, Matthew.” “Thinking about you a lot today,” Efron said, appearing to get emotional.

Perry died at his Los Angeles home in October. He was 54.

Efron played the younger version of Perry’s “17 Again” character in the 2009 rom-com, where Perry’s character is transformed back into his 17-year-old self in a chance to rewrite his life.