Former Home Improvement actor Zachery Ty Bryan sentenced to 16 months in jail

Bryan was re-arraigned on Monday after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors. He pleaded guilty and admitted he was driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 percent, nearly twice the legal limit.

According to court records, Bryan also acknowledged two prior DUI convictions. That history factored into the 16-month sentence at a county jail, with 57 days already credited as time served. He is also expected to deal with additional out-of-county warrants once his sentence is complete.

The former sitcom star has had repeated legal troubles over the years, including past DUI offences dating back to the early 2000s, probation violations and allegations of domestic violence across multiple jurisdictions.

Once known as the kid from one of TV’s biggest family comedies, Bryan’s headlines in recent years have had far less to do with acting and far more to do with courtrooms.