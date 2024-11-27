What’s the Buzz with “Zebra Striping”? The Trend Redefining Holiday Party Drinking

Move over, bottomless cocktails—moderation is officially the vibe this holiday season.

Enter “zebra striping,” the drinking trend making waves, especially among younger party-goers. The idea? Alternate between alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages while out socializing. Think of a cocktail followed by sparkling water or a mocktail—rinse and repeat.

Sober Curious? Gen Z Leads the Charge

The “zebra striping” method is finding its biggest fans among Gen Z. According to a UK survey, 78% of people in this age group are cutting back on alcohol during nights out.

The trend isn’t exclusive to Zoomers, though. Two-thirds of adults reported drinking less, with 25% already sticking to the zebra striping playbook.

Even more surprising? About 1 in 3 pub visits are now entirely sober.

Why the Sudden Shift?

Health-conscious lifestyles, the rise of “sober curious” culture, and TikTok trends labelling booze as “the new cigarettes of 2024” are helping fuel the movement.

Meanwhile, the mocktail market is having a serious glow-up. Gone are the days of plain soda with lime; now it’s all about fruity, fizzy, and impeccably garnished drinks. The non-alcoholic beverage industry is on track to hit a whopping $30 billion in 2025, according to Global Market Insights.

A Trend Worth Toasting To

Whether you’re joining the sober party crew or just looking to pace yourself this holiday season, zebra striping is the perfect way to balance festive fun with wellness.

Plus, with so many elegant mocktails and zero-proof options on menus these days, staying hydrated never looked so chic.

Cheers to moderation—your hangover-free mornings will thank you!