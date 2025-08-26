It’s Virgo Season… and Netflix Wants to Be Your Astrologer

Forget horoscopes in the back of Cosmo — Netflix is officially reading your star chart now.

To celebrate Virgo season, the streaming giant has launched a zodiac-themed collection that matches binge-worthy shows to each sign’s quirks, moods, and questionable life choices. Basically, it’s like your horoscope, but instead of vague advice about “new opportunities,” it tells you what to watch while ignoring your laundry.

Shows Written in the Stars ✨

Cancers : cozy dramas that feel like a weighted blanket for your soul.



: cozy dramas that feel like a weighted blanket for your soul. Scorpios : broody mysteries, obviously. (Your villain era starts at 8 p.m. sharp.)



: broody mysteries, obviously. (Your villain era starts at 8 p.m. sharp.) Geminis : Netflix will just recommend three shows at once because you’ll never finish one anyway.



: Netflix will just recommend three shows at once because you’ll never finish one anyway. Sagittarius : adventure-packed titles like One Piece, The Witcher, and Red Notice. Perfect for your “spontaneous” trip to Europe that you only booked for the Instagram content.



: adventure-packed titles like One Piece, The Witcher, and Red Notice. Perfect for your “spontaneous” trip to Europe that you only booked for the Instagram content. Aquarius : Stranger Things and Rebel Moon — because you’re quirky, edgy, and probably correcting people’s pronunciation of quinoa.



: Stranger Things and Rebel Moon — because you’re quirky, edgy, and probably correcting people’s pronunciation of quinoa. Virgos: shows like The Queen’s Gambit, Beef, and The Great Heist — sharp, precise, and perfect for your obsession with getting things just right.

Compatibility Check (Or Not…)

The new feature also lets you creep other signs’ collections. So if you’re a Leo and your partner’s a Capricorn, you can scroll their recs before hitting “Netflix and chill.” Although astrology says you two aren’t very compatible anyway… so maybe just watch Bridgerton alone with your snacks.

And if you’re in the middle of a messy breakup? Don’t worry — Netflix has a collection for that too. Spoiler: it pairs best with a tub of Ben & Jerry’s and your mom’s Wi-Fi password.