10 Sweat Proof Make-up Products you Need for the Summer

The heat is coming (I swear…) and with the heat comes the unattractive, unwanted and uncomfortable sweat that even to your great efforts, will mess up all of your hard work you’ve put into your make-up.

I am about to show you 10 GREAT makeup products from varying brands that are sweat proof and will stand up in even the hottest temperatures. The best part is, all of these products can be found in your nearest drugstore!

1. Rimmel London – Stay Matte Primer

Primer is SO important. It makes your makeup stick and helps to bring out pigment in your eye-shadows, blushes, etc… I personally use this primer every day in the summer- it’s a little drying, so you don’t want to be using it year-round, and definitely make sure you have a good moisturizer for at night, but seriously, you will be matte all day long if you start your face with this primer.

2. L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte

This foundation is going to give you a really great base if you want LOTS of coverage and are going for that photo-finished looked. 10/10 would recommend.

3. Maybelline BB Cream

Maybe you’re going for a softer, less heavy look? We totally get that, its the summer! Try a BB cream! This one is great because its super light and feels like nothing on your skin, plus it offers just the right amount of coverage.

4. Maybelline Dream Matte Powder

You’ve done so much to get good coverage with light product, so you have to set it with some pressed powder! This one is great because of it’s matte finish, which will wick away any shine that happens throughout the day!

5. Rimmel Waterproof Bronzer

YES, that IS as good as it sounds and boy is it every long-wearing! This bronzer will stay put throughout all your summer shenanigans.

6. Benefit “Benetint”

This one is a little pricier, but totally worth it! It comes in so many different shades and colours and gives you that perfect summer glow. (They also carry a bronzer and a highlighter in their tint collection!)

7. NYX Eyebrow Gel

Everyone knows that eyebrows have a way of transforming the face- so in the heat of the summer, you want a product that is going to stand-up! Thats what the NYX Eyebrow Gel is going to do. It will change your life. I swear.

8. Neutrogena Long Wear Nourishing Eye Shadow

Anything Long-wear is your best friend come the summer time. Especially one from a reputable brand such as Neutrogena! This is a great brand for those who have sensitive skin around the eyes, who also want the long lasting colour.

9. Maybelline Unstoppable Eye Liner

This stuff isn’t going to come off until you tell it to come off, which is what I love about it. It stays put while you’re dancing your face off! The rest of you might be a total mess, but your eye liner will be amazing.

10. L’Oreal Voluminous Mascara

This mascara is tried, tested and true. It just takes the cake in every category! It gives you lift, length and volume all in one simple tube. Whats even better is that it comes in a waterproof formula as well.

There you have it! 10 amazing products that will keep your face locked in all summer long! Your love of makeup doesn’t have to take a backseat in the summer time due to the heat, all you need is the right products. xoxo