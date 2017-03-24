1000 Minute Friday March 24th
1. Bifocals are worn where in the body
Head / eyes
2. The five dollar Canadian bill is which primary colour
Blue
3. Who is featured on the Canadian five dollar bill
Sir Wilfred Laurier
4. In baseball, a switch hitter bats right or left?
Both
5. Name one of the Movie Theatres in Barrie
Uptown Theatres / Galaxy Cinemas / Cineplex Cinemas / Bayfield Cinemas
6. In a traditional wedding ceremony, is the kiss before or after saying “I Do”
After
7. When you’re expecting & doing a gender reveal, the colour pink symbolizes which gender
Female/ girl
8. Released last week, The movie Goon : Last of the enforcers was filmed partially at which arena in Barrie
BMC / Barrie Molson Centre
9. Bowl for kids sake supports BBBS locally, what does BBBS stand for
big Brother Big Sister
10. Spell valedictorian
Valedictorian