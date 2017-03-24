1000 Minute Friday March 24th

1. Bifocals are worn where in the body

Head / eyes

2. The five dollar Canadian bill is which primary colour

Blue

3. Who is featured on the Canadian five dollar bill

Sir Wilfred Laurier

4. In baseball, a switch hitter bats right or left?

Both

5. Name one of the Movie Theatres in Barrie

Uptown Theatres / Galaxy Cinemas / Cineplex Cinemas / Bayfield Cinemas

6. In a traditional wedding ceremony, is the kiss before or after saying “I Do”

After

7. When you’re expecting & doing a gender reveal, the colour pink symbolizes which gender

Female/ girl

8. Released last week, The movie Goon : Last of the enforcers was filmed partially at which arena in Barrie

BMC / Barrie Molson Centre

9. Bowl for kids sake supports BBBS locally, what does BBBS stand for

big Brother Big Sister

10. Spell valedictorian

Valedictorian