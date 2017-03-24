Listen Live

1000 Minute Friday March 24th

1. Bifocals are worn where in the body Head / eyes 2. The five dollar […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. Bifocals are worn where in the body
Head / eyes

2. The five dollar Canadian bill is which primary colour
Blue

3. Who is featured on the Canadian five dollar bill
Sir Wilfred Laurier

4. In baseball, a switch hitter bats right or left?
Both

5. Name one of the Movie Theatres in Barrie
Uptown Theatres / Galaxy Cinemas / Cineplex Cinemas / Bayfield Cinemas

6. In a traditional wedding ceremony, is the kiss before or after saying “I Do”
After

7. When you’re expecting & doing a gender reveal, the colour pink symbolizes which gender
Female/ girl

8. Released last week, The movie Goon : Last of the enforcers was filmed partially at which arena in Barrie
BMC / Barrie Molson Centre

9. Bowl for kids sake supports BBBS locally, what does BBBS stand for
big Brother Big Sister

10. Spell valedictorian
Valedictorian

Related posts

$1000 Minute Thursday March 23rd

$1000 Minute Wednesday March 22nd

$1000 Minute Tuesday March 21st