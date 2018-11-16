$1000 Minute Friday, November 16th

1) How many points does the maple leaf on the Canadian flag have?

(11)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: Sharks are mammals.

(False)

3) The innermost part of bones contains what?

(Bone marrow)

4) Dairy products are generally made from what common liquid?

(Milk)

5) Which planet in our solar system has the most moons?

(Jupiter)

6) In what country would you find the cities Glasgow and Edinburgh?

(Scotland)

7) The Toronto Raptors are away tonight in Boston. Which team are they playing?

(Boston Celtics)

8) Today, the movie “Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindewald” opens in theaters. What popular book and film series are the “Fantastic Beast” movies a prequel to?

(Harry Potter)

9) Which is the fastest animal on two legs?

(An Ostrich)

10) What colour is a ten dollar bill?

(Purple)