$1000 Minute Friday, September 8th

Who won the first NFL game of the season yesterday?

Answer: Kansas City Chiefs



How many points is a touchdown worth?

Answer: 6

What brand has the slogan “Easy Breezy Beautiful”?

Answer: Cover girl

True or False: October 9th falls on a Monday this year?

Answer: True



Noah has 48 cookies and would like to give all of them away. If he gives 6 of his friends an equal amount of cookies, how many cookies will each of his friends have?

Answer: 8

Spell Guitar backwards

Answer: R-A-T-I-U-G



The Chihuahua is a breed of dog believed to originate from what country?

Answer: Mexico



What is the name of Mickey Mouse’s dog?

Answer: Pluto



What does BMW stand for?

Answer: Bavarian Motor Works



True or false, the official currency of the country, Ecuador is the US Dollar.

Answer: True