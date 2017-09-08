$1000 Minute Friday, September 8th
Who won the first NFL game of the season yesterday?
Answer: Kansas City Chiefs
How many points is a touchdown worth?
Answer: 6
What brand has the slogan “Easy Breezy Beautiful”?
Answer: Cover girl
True or False: October 9th falls on a Monday this year?
Answer: True
Noah has 48 cookies and would like to give all of them away. If he gives 6 of his friends an equal amount of cookies, how many cookies will each of his friends have?
Answer: 8
Spell Guitar backwards
Answer: R-A-T-I-U-G
The Chihuahua is a breed of dog believed to originate from what country?
Answer: Mexico
What is the name of Mickey Mouse’s dog?
Answer: Pluto
What does BMW stand for?
Answer: Bavarian Motor Works
True or false, the official currency of the country, Ecuador is the US Dollar.
Answer: True