$1000 Minute Monday, September 17th

1) When is the first official day of autumn?

(September 23rd)

2) SPELL: Species.

(S-P-E-C-I-E-S)

3) What is the name of the hobbit played by Elijah Wood in the Lord of the Rings movies?

(Frodo Baggins)

4) In Tennis, how many points is a ‘Love’.

(Zero)

5) What was the original name of Mickey Mouse?

(Mortimer Mouse)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: Bubble gum contains a form of rubber.

(True)

7) What is the name of the galaxy we live in?

(Milky Way)

8) Victoria Beckham was a member of which all girl English pop group formed in

1994?

(Spice Girls)

9) Anne ate 6 cookies. Sam ate 4 more cookies than Anne. How many cookies did Sam eat?

(10)

10) What does the ‘D’ stand for on a standard gear selector?

(Drive)