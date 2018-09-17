$1000 Minute Monday, September 17th
1) When is the first official day of autumn?
(September 23rd)
2) SPELL: Species.
(S-P-E-C-I-E-S)
3) What is the name of the hobbit played by Elijah Wood in the Lord of the Rings movies?
(Frodo Baggins)
4) In Tennis, how many points is a ‘Love’.
(Zero)
5) What was the original name of Mickey Mouse?
(Mortimer Mouse)
6) TRUE OR FALSE: Bubble gum contains a form of rubber.
(True)
7) What is the name of the galaxy we live in?
(Milky Way)
8) Victoria Beckham was a member of which all girl English pop group formed in
1994?
(Spice Girls)
9) Anne ate 6 cookies. Sam ate 4 more cookies than Anne. How many cookies did Sam eat?
(10)
10) What does the ‘D’ stand for on a standard gear selector?
(Drive)