$1000 Minute Thursday, November 23rd

1. Today is Thursday, November 23rd… how many letters are in the word “Thursday”? Answer: […]

1. Today is Thursday, November 23rd… how many letters are in the word “Thursday”?
Answer: 8

 

 

 

 

2. Tomorrow the Barrie Colts have an away game against the ‘Guelph Storm”, what city is their game in?
Answer: Guelph

 

 

 

 
3. What city in the United States is known as the “Windy City”?
Answer: Chicago

 

 

 

 

 
4. In the nursery rhyme Jack & Jill, why did Jack and Jill go up the hill?
Answer: To fetch a pail of water

 

 

 

 

 
5. T/F Mr Potato Head was the first toy advertised on tv?
Answer: True

 

 

 

 
6. Spell Diameter.
Answer: Diameter

 

 

 

 
7. Who was Canada’s first female prime minister?
Answer: Kim Campbell

 

 

 

 

 
8. In 2001 the first Harry Potter movie was released, how many Harry Potter movies have been released since?
Answer: 8

 

 

 

 

 
9. Pi is the ratio of a circles circumference to its diameter, what are the first 3 digits of Pi?
Answer: 3.14. If they say 3,1,4 it is correct- they don’t have to say “decimal”)

 

 

 

 

 

 
10. How do you say goodbye in French?
Answer: Au Revoir

