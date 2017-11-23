$1000 Minute Thursday, November 23rd
1. Today is Thursday, November 23rd… how many letters are in the word “Thursday”?
Answer: 8
2. Tomorrow the Barrie Colts have an away game against the ‘Guelph Storm”, what city is their game in?
Answer: Guelph
3. What city in the United States is known as the “Windy City”?
Answer: Chicago
4. In the nursery rhyme Jack & Jill, why did Jack and Jill go up the hill?
Answer: To fetch a pail of water
5. T/F Mr Potato Head was the first toy advertised on tv?
Answer: True
6. Spell Diameter.
Answer: Diameter
7. Who was Canada’s first female prime minister?
Answer: Kim Campbell
8. In 2001 the first Harry Potter movie was released, how many Harry Potter movies have been released since?
Answer: 8
9. Pi is the ratio of a circles circumference to its diameter, what are the first 3 digits of Pi?
Answer: 3.14. If they say 3,1,4 it is correct- they don’t have to say “decimal”)
10. How do you say goodbye in French?
Answer: Au Revoir