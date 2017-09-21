$1000 Minute Thursday September 21st

1. What is the human body’s largest organ

The Skin

2. Is it Land or Water that covers most of the Earth’s surface

Water

3. If listed alphabetically, which planet would be listed first

Earth

4. Honey Crisp, Fuji, and golden delicious are all types of what

Apple

5. What type of scientist studies living things

Biologist

6. In the nursery rhyme ‘Jack and Jill’, what do Jack and Jill go up the hill to fetch?

A pail of water

7. The Barrie Colts Season opener is tonight and the play the 67’s. Where are the 67’s from

Ottawa

8. Spell Barrie Colts backwards

S T L O C E I R R A B

9. Which body system moves blood through the body?

Circulatory System

10. What is 1075 minus 850

225