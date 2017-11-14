$1000 Minute Tuesday, November 14th
1. What parade is happening in downtown Barrie this Saturday
Santa Claus
2. What day of the week does Christmas Day land on this year
Monday
3. True or False, the national animal of Scotland is the Unicorn
True
4. What vitamin do we get from the sun
Vitamin D
5. Canine, bicuspid, molar are found wherein the human body
Mouth
6. In what month is the Earth closest to the sun?
January
7. What is a group of whales called
A Pod
8. In humans, what is the only internal organ capable of regenerating lost tissue?
The Liver
9. Last night the stars played the Hurricanes in which professional sports league
NHL / National Hockey League
10. On a standard keyboard, the dollar symbol is located on which numbered key
4