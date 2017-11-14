$1000 Minute Tuesday, November 14th

1. What parade is happening in downtown Barrie this Saturday

Santa Claus

2. What day of the week does Christmas Day land on this year

Monday

3. True or False, the national animal of Scotland is the Unicorn

True

4. What vitamin do we get from the sun

Vitamin D

5. Canine, bicuspid, molar are found wherein the human body

Mouth

6. In what month is the Earth closest to the sun?

January

7. What is a group of whales called

A Pod

8. In humans, what is the only internal organ capable of regenerating lost tissue?

The Liver



9. Last night the stars played the Hurricanes in which professional sports league

NHL / National Hockey League

10. On a standard keyboard, the dollar symbol is located on which numbered key

4