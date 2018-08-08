$1000 Minute Wednesday, August 8th

1) How many points does the Maple Leaf on the Canadian Flag have?

(Eleven)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: Tigers can purr.

(False)

3) Shaun Weiss was arrested the other day. He was a child actor in a Disney movie about a kid’s hockey team. NAME that movie series.

(Mighty Ducks)

4) The characters Rory & Lorelai are from WHAT TV show?

(Gilmore Girls)

5) SPELL: Caffeine.

(C-A-F-F-E-I-N-E)

6) What is a group of bees called when they are inside the hive?

(Colony)

7) The Toronto Blue Jays are at home to which Boston team tonight?

(Red Sox)

8) Celine Dion recorded WHICH famous MOVIE anthem in one take?

(Titanic/My Heart Will Go On)

9) If Bobby has 12 cups of Lemonade, and two customers want to buy 2 cups of Lemonade each, how many cups of Lemonade is leftover?

(Eight)

10) What is the capital of New Brunswick?

(Fredericton)