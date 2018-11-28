$1000 Minute Wednesday, November 28th

1) In Disneys `Beauty And The Beast`, what is Beauty`s name?

(Belle)

2) What shape is a stop sign?

(Octagonal)

3) SPELL: Octagon

(O-C-T-A-G-O-N)

4) If you could stand on all of the planets in our solar system, which one would be the hottest?

(Venus)

5) There are twelve zodiac animals that represent each year of the Chinese calendar. If 2018 is the year of the dog, what year will the next “dog year” be?

(2030)

6) The Toronto Maple Leafs are playing the Sharks tonight. What city are Sharks from?

(San Jose)

7) How many teaspoons make up a tablespoon?

(3)

8) TRUE OR FALSE: A hummingbird can fly backwards.

(True)

9) NASA’s spacecraft “InSight” has just recently landed on the surface of WHAT planet?

(Mars)

10) What is the colour of the bullseye on a standard dart board?

(Red)