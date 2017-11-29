$1000 Minute Wednesday, November 29th

1. In the movie “The Wizard of Oz”, what did the Scarecrow want from the wizard?

A Brain

2. Which former Prime Minister is on the five dollar bill

Sir Wilfrid Laurier

3. Meghan Markle is engaged to which Royal Family Member

Prince Harry

4. The CP Holiday Train arrives in Barrie today, what does “CP” stand for

Canadian Pacific

5. What is the American equivalent of our postal code

Zip Code

6. According to the popular Christmas song, “Frosty the Snowman”, what are the snowman’s eyes made out of?

Coal

7. Mount Logan is the tallest mountain in Canada, which province or territory is it located in

Yukon

8. True or False, Avocado grow on trees

True

9. At what temperature are Celsius and Fahrenheit equal?

-40 degrees

10. Spell Fahrenheit

F A H R E N H E I T